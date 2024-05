NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — Incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Massaroni is a candidate for re-election as the 50th District state representative and faces fellow Republican Andy Stone in the May 21, 2024, Republican primary election. Running time: About 43 minutes.

-30-