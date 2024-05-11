Obituary: William Harrison Facemire, 95, Cecilia

William Harrison Facemire, 95, of Cecilia, died Monday, May 6, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

WILLIAM HARRISON FACEMIRE

He was born in Richwood ,West Va. He dedicated 24 years of his life in active duty with the U.S. Army before he retired. He was a Quality Control Specialist. He loved helping other people. He was a member of Elizabethtown American Legion, the VFW, and Morrison Masonic Lodge in Elizabethtown. He was also a Shriner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Facemire; one daughter Julia James; two sons, Gerald Miller and James Miller; and his mother, Nora Hodge Facemire.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Facemire of Phoenix, Ariz., three daughters, Libby (Scott) Desjardins of Elizabethtown, Delores Facemire of Lexington and Margaret Thompson of Bardstown; one son, Roy Facemire of Cecilia; 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Friday, May 10, 2024, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown Bro. Johnny Long officiating. Burial was in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown was in charge of arrangements.

