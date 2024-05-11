Obituary: Mary Lee Heaton O”Malley, 77, Bardstown

Mary Lee Heaton O”Malley, 77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Fort Madison, Iowa.

MARY LEE HEATON O’MALLEY

She was very involved in her church and faith. She was an Eucharistic Minister, often visiting the sick, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She belonged to many clubs including the Garden Club, D.A.R., Widow’s Club, and Supper Club were the groups she has been meeting with each other for more than 50 years. She enjoyed traveling and going to destinations based in her faith. Her favorite job of all was being a grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband. Judge Robert “Bob” Heaton; her parents, Dr. Leroy Dierker and Carrie Dierker; two brothers, Richard Charles Dierker and Bernard F. Dierker; and one sister, Carol Dierker Herbert.

She is survived by her husband, Bob O’Malley of Bardstown; one daughter, Carrie Heaton of Bardstown; one son Rob (Britanny) Heaton of Bardstown; three stepchildren, Tracey Wellman and Lori Campbell, both of Boise, Idaho, and Robert O’Malley IV of Merridian, Idaho; one sister, Ann Richter of Bardstown; two brothers, Dr. Leroy (Carrie) Dierker Jr. of Cleveland and Jim (Cathy) Dierker of Houston; two grandsons, Robert Matthew Heaton and Liam Patrick Heaton; one niece, Jennifer Evans of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Dick (Alice) Heaton and their sons Johnathan and Nicholas and their families; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with cremation to follow. Burial is noon Saturday, May 25, 2024, at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with prayers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund and/or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-