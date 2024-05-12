Obituary: Billie Clark Colvin, 89, Chaplin

Billie Clark Colvin, 89, of Chaplin, died Friday, May 10, 2024, at his home. He was born May 15, 1934, in Chaplin to the late H. Orland and Virginia Clark Colvin. He was a farmer, carpenter, and was a former employee of Highview Cemetery. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family. He was a member of the former Chaplin Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Belle Colvin; one daughter, Gail McCauley; and one sister, Faye Prather.

He is survived by one son, Brad Colvin of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Kristan Arora Thomason, Dustin (Julie) Colvin, Kyle (Nicole) Colvin and Baret Fawbush; seven great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Dana Prather and Chris Prather.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

