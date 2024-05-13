Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Amber Marie Sellinger, 38, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Lloyd Sharrard, 34, Fisherville, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); speeding, 10 mph over limit; no insurance card; failure to notify the Department of Transportation of address change; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to appear. Bond total is $659 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Wayne Bellendier II, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:16 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Shyann M. Breault, 19, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 10:54 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-