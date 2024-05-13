Letter: Objects to Andy Stone’s ‘tactics and rhetoric’ in House campaign

To the editor,

Andy Stone’s tactics and rhetoric throughout his campaign are unacceptable.

Recent mailers paid for by Mr. Stone, with graphical misrepresentation of Candy’s image, lies, and his verbal assaults during debates have ended my silence. I wonder how he would respond if someone treated his wife the way he has mine.

I believe a person’s words and deeds are an indicator of their character. Making someone else look bad to make yourself look good is a typical indication of flawed character. I also believe someone running for public office must be of good and strong character, attributes Mr. Stone seems to lack.

There are more appropriate and respectful ways to achieve the objective Mr. Stone. Your behavior is intolerable. Our political system needs honesty, respect, and people of good character. I haven’t seen those qualities in you.

For constituents following this contest, I urge you to research and use discernment before choosing your candidate. Note differences between each candidate’s actions and words. I think you’ll clearly see which is of good, strong character.

If you want the truth, Candy’s personal cell is (502) 510-1464. She’ll be glad to talk with you.

Nolan Massaroni

Bardstown