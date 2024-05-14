Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, May 13, 2024

Ashe Jermaine Lydian,, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession, drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; no insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 3:40 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jonathan Dwayne Brewer, 46, Elizabethtown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jonathan Terrell Galloway, 23, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 1:13 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John David Gaylor, 58, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Corey, Coulter, 35, Perryville, abused or neglected child. No bond. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Edward Boone, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear; promoting contraband, second-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Dale Chesser, 39, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Allan Thompson, 34, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); violation of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-