Letter: Says Andy Stone is a ‘proven leader’ who’ll move county forward

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the many mailers I have received lately from Candy Massaroni and the PACs that support her. They have decided to put a lot of labels on Andy Stone.

As a matter of fact, the last one mentions books that are not in the Bardstown School libraries.

Nasty lies!

I have known Andy for 53 years and some labels I can confidently put on him – intelligent, honest, hard working, accomplished and a proven leader that can and will work with others to get things done.

I urge everyone to vote Stone for State Representative in the upcoming primary to move Nelson County forward now and into the future.

Paul Sorrell

Cox’s Creek