Obituary: Charlie Ashcraft Jr., 56, Loretto

Charlie Ashcraft Jr., 56, of Loretto, died Thursday, May 9, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. He was born April 14, 1968, in Finchville. He was employed doing management and retail for a tree farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Sr. and Alta Ashcraft.

He is survived by his wife, Natasha Ashcraft; six children, Tommy Shannon, Taneisha Ashcraft, Sire Ashcraft, Chasity Ashcraft, Felicity Ashcraft and Nala Ashcraft; one sister, Anita Simpson (Martin); one aunt, Mary Miller; cousins, Fred Hughes Jr., Joey Simpson, Missy Simpson, Barbara McCauley and many not listed; and a close friend of the family, Doug Ranshaw.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18,, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph McCord officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

