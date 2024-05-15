Obituary: Alberta June Thompson, 89, Hodgenville

Alberta June Thompson, 89, of Hodgenville, died Monday, May 13, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown surrounded by her family.

ALBERTA JUNE THOMPSON

She was born June 7, 1934, in LaRue County to the late Arvin E. and Bertha Atherton LaFollette. She retired from Sunrise Manor as a CNA . She was a member of Union Christian Church. She was a loving mother, mamaw, and sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Robert Thompson; one daughter, Marsha Goldsmith; one son, Rodney Thompson; five sisters, Elsie Cundiff, Betty Jean Strader, Edith LaFollette, Faye LaFollette, and Connie Carter; six brothers, Arvin LaFollette Jr., Donnie Ray LaFollette, Glenn LaFollette, Garry LaFollette, Larry LaFollette and Phillip LaFollette.

She is survived by two daughters, Susie Crain of Hodgenville and Debbie Polley of Elizabethtown; two sons, Bobby (Ruth) Thompson and Danny (Rhonda) Thompson of Radcliff; one son-in-law, Jimmie Goldsmith of Buffalo; two brothers, Roger Dale (Carolyn) LaFollette and Floyd Earl (Janice) LaFollette; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her fur baby, Snowball; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial is in the Union Christian Church Cemetery in Hodgenville

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. f/riday, MAy 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

-30-