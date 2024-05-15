Jim’s Political Notebook: Video attempts to answer ‘Who’s the RINO’ in 50th District

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 — I ran across a video posted a couple of weeks ago by Lee Watts. Watts was a Republican primary candidate for Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District in 2022, and he has a YouTube channel called Patriot Point.

Determining which candidate is a RINO — Republican in Name Only — has been asked in campaign materials supporting both candidates.

In Massaroni’s case, a video paid for by Conservatives for Commonwealth Action PAC referred to her opponent a “fake Republican.” In a flyer paid for directly by Stone’s own campaign, he calls Massaroni “an ineffective RINO.”

Watts, who attended the candidates’ first live debate at Thomas Nelson High School, he discusses the 50th District candidates and offers his answer to the question, “Who’s the RINO?”

Agree or disagree with his opinion, Watts isn’t shy about making it very clear where he stands.

