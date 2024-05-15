Building & Electrical Inspectors wanted

Nelson County Fiscal Court is accepting applications for both a building and an electrical inspector.



Applicant(s) must be certified as an electrical inspector general in the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the residential and commercial level, preference will be given if the applicant is dual certified as a Level III building inspector as well.

Salary and benefits depend on qualifications and experience. Please mail your resume to:



Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins

P.O. Box 578

Bardstown, KY 40004

or email judge@nelsoncountyky.gov.

Nelson County Fiscal Court is an equal opportunity employer.

-30-