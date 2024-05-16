Nelson County Jail Logs — May 14-15, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Adonis Figueredo Tornes, 43, Louisville, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; theft of motor vehicle registration plate. No bond. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Terry Lane Hillard, 53, Bardstown, robbery, first-degree. Bond in $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Bardstown City Police.

Ben Thomas Nalley, 29, Mount Eden, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 32, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Charles Witt Jr., 45, Smithfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadwick Austin Hamilton, 39, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense); flagrant non-support. Bond is $9,500 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

William Arthur Jones, 37, Louisville, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI-suspended license. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bryant Lamont Robinson, 24, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $295 cash. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Devan Thompson, 29, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lee Ridener, 36, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton West Watson, 41, Boston, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $500 cash, $2,000 surety. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Dalton Myers, 32, Lebanon Junction, no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $308 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Stewart Cahoe, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Cassandra Renee Stevens, 40, Louisville, contempt of court (5 counts); failure to appear (3 counts); speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; one headlight; no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving too fast for traffic conditions; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment,, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; failure to wear seat belts; no insurance; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; assault, second-degree; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping, first-degree (3 counts). Bond total is $80,000 cash.

Booked at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keiandris Lashaye Whaley, 41, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachory Taylor Kessinger, 32, Louisville, order of appearance. Nmo bond. Booked at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Gayle Vittitow, 31, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 33, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Thomas Caldwell, 36, Lebanon, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-