Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Trust William Upson, 30, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear; operating on a suspended operator’s license. Bond is $1,288 cash, $500 surety. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alex Nelson Keeling, 33, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aimee Lynn Benson, 51, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Katlyn Nicole Pridgen, 26, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts); failure to appear; speeding, 25 mph over limit. Bond is $753 cash. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 36, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Ann Jordan, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:09 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Charles Eugene Clark, 44, New Haven, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-