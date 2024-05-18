Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, May 17, 2024

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Shane Lyvers, 44, Cox’s Creek, driving DUI suspended license. No bond. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024.

Crystal Lynn Pruitt, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024.

Marcos Gonzalez Hernandez, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024.

Trey Donovan Courtney, 31, Lexington, strangulation, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:13 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024.

Kameron Demaris Redd, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

