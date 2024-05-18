Letter: Writer says Gazette editor’s Republican candidate bias is showing



To the editor,

Showing Lee Watts’s video about Andy Stone is another example of Jim Brooks’ obvious bias towards Candy Massaroni. I feel I’m not alone in my viewpoint.





By the way, Lee Watts lost in his election.

Michael Wheatley

Bardstown

Editor’s Note: The video referred to here was a snippet from Lee Watts’ own YouTube channel, Patriot Point. Views expressed in the video regarding candidates in the 50th District state representative primary belong to Lee Watts and are not necessarily the views of the editor.