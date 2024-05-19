Obituary: Ezekiel Thomas Stallings, 28, formerly of Bardstown

Ezekiel Thomas Stallings, 28, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, May 17, 2024. He was born July 25, 1995, in Nelson County. He enjoyed fishing, video games, swimming, watching movies and playing Dungeons and Dragons with close friends. Anyone who needed help, he was always willing to be there.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, J.T. Stallings; and his maternal grandparents, Deacon Sam and JoAnn Filiatreau.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Anna Stallings of Willisburg; one sister, Victoria (Joseph) Wheatley of Bardstown; one niece, Alexis Wheatley of Bardstown; one nephew, Gabriel Wheatley of Bardstown; his girlfriend, Kennedy Romines of Bardstown; his paternal grandmother, Doris Stallings of Cox’s Creek; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. The graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, and 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday evening.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

