Obituary: Joseph Ronald ‘Jody’ Blair Jr., 57, of New Hope

Joseph Ronald “Jody” Blair, Jr., 57, of New Hope, died Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 8, 1966, in Marion County to the late Ron Blair Sr. and Patricia Mae Calhoun Blair. He formerly worked as a heavy equipment operator with Hidden Hollow Construction and Kelsey Construction companies in Bardstown. He never met a stranger. He loved horseback riding, arrowhead hunting and game hunting.

JOSEPH RONALD “JODY” BLAIR

Survivors include two children, Kayla Blair and Joseph “Trey” Blair (Macy Noel), both of Lebanon; two sisters, Frankie Blair of New Hope and Kim Blair of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Kendall McCandless; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be held privately.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-