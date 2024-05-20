Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Eric Allan Thompson, 34, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); violation of conditions of release. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Scott Biggers, 32, Bardstrown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $9,700 cash. Booked at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Clark Hall, 24, Bardstown, no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-