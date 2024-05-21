Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, May 20, 2024

Mike Ronald Evans, 43, Springfield, careless driving; possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Savanna Ann Slawson, 22, Fisherville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; no registration receipt; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deena Nichole Collins, 38, Campbellsburg, operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); excessive windshield tinting; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified)(2 counts); prescription controlleld substance not in proper container. Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 2:11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Cory J. Gadberry, 47, Campbellsville, serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to appear. Bond total is $11,148 cash. Booked at 3:45 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Christain Nichols, 33, Nicholasville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Ronald Yates II, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Robert Braxton Johns, 30, Mount Washington, no seat belts; no operators license; failure to illuminate head lamps; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; burglary, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dylan Bartley, 26, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $150. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-