Obituary: David Bruce Reynolds, 76, Bardstown

David Bruce Reynolds, 76, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 13, 2024, after losing his courageous battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. He was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Louisville.

He earned a Bachelors Degree in Sociology in 1975 from U of L and his Juris Doctorate Degree from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville in 1980. Prior to attending U of L, he worked for the L & N Railroad in Louisville.

He practiced law in various positions and practices during his professional career. These positions included assistant commonwealth attorney for Anderson, Spencer and Shelby Counties; the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office in Frankfort; assistant Nelson County attorney; a partner at Seay and Reynolds; as well as solo practice at Reynolds Law Office. He would say that the highlight of his career was serving as law clerk for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Marvin J Sternberg, for whom he always held in high regard.

He always felt service to the community was important. One of his mottos his family heard many times, “Always Leave a Place Better Than You Found It.” To that end, he was involved in many various community and non-profit organizations.

He had the ability to serve in leadership roles, such as president of the Bardstown Rotary Club or serving as a member on numerous community boards and non-profit organizations. He would say he was most proud to have been a member of the Nelson County Library Board during the construction and transformation from the old Flaget Hospital to the Nelson County Library as we know it today.

If you knew him, you knew how he felt about most subject matters. He was never one to hold back from sharing his opinion on most topics. Two of his favorite topics to argue were religion and politics. He would challenge anyone, just to prove his point. He attended Middletown Christian Church where he was a gracious member of The Challengers Group. No doubt it was the name of the group that drew him in, at the same time making friendships from MCC that he carried with him til the end. Other interests shared with friends and family through the years included trains, music, architecture and art.

As a snowbird in Bradenton, Fla, he enjoyed riding his “coral” Townie Bike with the Friday Bike Club, playing shuffleboard and scouting out seafood restaurants- that man loved to eat!

The family gives thanks to the Norton Brownsboro Cancer Center for the excellent care given to Bruce the past 16 months: Dr. Sun, Dr. Spalding, Dr. Sinicrope, Lexie, Drew, Kellie, Claire, Brenda, and Dan. You became our family during this journey. To the Glioblastoma Support Group: You are Warriors! Keep Fighting the Fight!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Beulah Reynolds; his late wife, Sharon Patricia Reynolds, with whom he had three children, and who died in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Jolene Reynolds, whom he married in 1992; two daughters, Sarah Reynolds (Jose’ Araneda) and Whitney Reynolds (Shawn Rice), both of Lexington; two sons, David Nowell (Kristen) Reynolds and John Colin Gritton (Beth Jones), both of Louisville; three sisters-in-law, Judy Strange, Betty Seay (Jack) and Patsy Schroeder (Rick); one brother-in-law, Eddie Thomas; three grandchildren, Ellery Reynolds, Ethan Reynolds, Foster Gritton and his furry companion, Theo; and several nieces, nephews and family members.

The memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Bourbon City Bark Park, c/o Therese Johnson, P.O. Box 283, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

