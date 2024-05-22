Obituary: John Edward Swindells, 86, Bardstown

John Edward Swindells, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He retired at the rank of colonel after a 30-year active duty career in the US Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and several in Germany, as well as in the Defense Intelligence Agency.

JOHN EDWARD SWINDELLS

He lived with his wife, Jean, and a houseful of dogs and wild animals in a 200-year-old farmhouse in Bardstown. He had a bachelor of arts in zoology from the University of Texas, a master’s in anthropology from the American University and a master’s degree in science education from George Washington University. Later in life, he became an author of meticulously researched historical fiction.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Burgess) Swindells; two daughters, Jennifer McConnell and Leslie Swindells; two sons, Charles (Julie) Swindells and David (Laura) Swindells; three stepchildren, Monika Burgess, Stephanie (Darrell) Hunt and Tracy Burgess; three sisters, Janis Fuchs, Pam Coffield, and Phyllis Stroup Hahn; four grandchildren, Kelsie, Ryan, Kaylin, and Luke; and two stepgrandchildren, Ashley and Hannah.

“End? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take.” – J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings.

Cremation has been chosen with a memorial service service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-