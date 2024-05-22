Obituary: Doris Mae Lewis, 86, Willisburg

Doris Mae Lewis, 86, of Willisburg, died Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born July 29, 1937, in Shelby County to the late Edward and Viola Scheon Long Kelley. She was a school bus driver for 27 years and she loved car racing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Evan Lewis Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Pam (Harold) Chesser of Willisburg, Devra (Freddie) Chatman of Elk Creek and Sonia Manley of Springfield; one son, Kellie (Connie) Lewis of Elk Creek; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of her life is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Redeemed By The Well Church in Taylorsville.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

