Obituary: Grace Agnes ‘Aggie’ Harned, 94, Elizabethtown

Grace Agnes “Aggie” Harned, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Tender Touch Assisted Living of Elizabethtown.

She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church of Lyon Station. She was a loving sister and aunt. She retired from Elizabethtown Laundry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Baird and Sudie Margaret Rust Harned; three sisters, Margie Enlow, and Radie Hall, and Emma Mae Haselwood; and five brothers, Guthrie Harned, Marion Harned, Paul Harned, Russell Harned and Roy Harned.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with burial in the Union Christian Church Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

