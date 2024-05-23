Obituary: Tonya Nann Hicks Singer, 59, Lebanon Junction

Tonya Nann Hicks Singer, 59, of Lebanon Junction, died May 19, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

TONJA NANN HICKS SINGER

She was born Aug. 11, 1964, in Cincinnati to Joyce Beard Hicks and the late Melvin Hicks.

She was a compassionate soul who cherished her family above all else. She was known for her generosity, always going above and beyond to support her loved ones. She had a heart of gold and was the first to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Her family meant the world to her and she took great joy in nurturing and encouraging them.

In her professional life, she worked as an apartment manager for many years, leaving a lasting impact on the community she served. She was dedicated to helping those in need, often providing Christmas and birthday gifts to those less fortunate. She collaborated with outreach centers to ensure that families and the elderly had access to essential resources like food and clothing.

Outside of work, she found joy in spending time with her family, hunting for bargains, playing Bingo, and trying her luck with pull tabs. Her hobbies reflected her fun-loving and caring nature.

Tonya will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.

Now Nana, go grab Papa’s hands and join him. Walk and tell some stories to our Lord while kicking up some leaves.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41-1/2 years, Michael Singer; two sons, Anthony (Jennifer) Singer and Rocky (Melissa) Singer; one sister, Tina McCoy; one brother, Troy Hicks; her mother, Joyce Beard Hicks; five grandchildren, Gage, Emily, Austyn, Abby and Layla; and one great-grandchild, Vylet.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-