Obituary: ‘John’ Christopher Bartley, 59, Boston

“John” Christopher Bartley, 59, of Boston, died Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at his home. He was born July 10, 1964, in Nelson County. He was a retired farmer and a Catholic. He enjoyed playing cards and gathering with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. “Bobby” Bartley and Patricia Ann “Patsy” Ballard Bartley.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Vittitoe; one daughter, Serenity Milburn (Brandon) of Cox’s Creek; three stepchildren, Paula Skaggs, Gene Skaggs and Wayne Skaggs; nine siblings, Frank Bartley (Becky) and Jeff Bartley (Janene), both of Greenbriar, Jerry Bartley (Rena) of Holy Cross, Trish Bartley (Linus) of New Haven, Todd Bartley (Jayne), Wayne Bartley (Melissa) and Margaret Mattingly (Jody), all of Springfield, Babbette Renn (Kris) of Bardstown and Hope Obannion (John) of Brandenburg; six grandchildren, Jordan, Elizabeth, Richard, Gabriel, Mary Beth, and Lara Kay; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 pm. Fdriday, May 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

