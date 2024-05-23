Obituary: Ramona Gail Douglas, 71, Owensboro

Ramona Gail Douglas, 71, of Owensboro, died Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Bardstown to the late Mary Ann Payne and John Watts Payne.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randall Douglas Sr.; one daughter, Nicole (Trey) Douglas-Downs; one son, Randall (Shirene) Douglas Jr.; four siblings, Aldon (JoAnn) Payne, John (Ann) Payne, Pat Payne and Carolyn Payne; three grandchildren, Kameron Douglas, Zavier Downs, and Kensington Downs; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other family members.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro with the Rev. John Vaughn officiating. Burial is in the Rosehill Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the church.

Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.

