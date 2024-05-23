Obituary: Michael Cambron ‘Mike’ Osborne, 70, Lebanon

Michael Cambron “Mike” Osborne, 70, of Lebanon, died Friday, May 17, 2024, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center in Bardstown.

He was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Marion County. He worked as a carpenter and did home improvements. He was a former deliveryman with the old Charles Border Furniture Store. He was a former wedding and funeral singer. He enjoyed gardening and art.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Miles “R.M.” and Loretta Cambron Osborne; and one brother, Dickie Osborne.

Survivors include four children, Glendon Osborne (Jennifer) of Loretto, Cory Osborne of Lebanon, and Melissa Goff of Saint Joe and Cecilia King (Kyle) of Elizabethtown; three siblings, Johnny Osborne (Pat), Cathy McRay (Ronnie), and Margaret Osborne, all of Lebanon; one sister-in-law, Cindy Osborne of Lebanon; and six grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Pier Giorgio officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 8 am until 9:30 am at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

