Memorial Day observance set for 11 a.m. Monday at Bardstown Cemetery

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 — The annual Memorial Day Ceremony in the City of Bardstown will be held at 11 a.m Monday, May 27, ,2024, at its usual spot, at the gazebo in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton will welcome guests and honored speakers. Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins is the keynote speaker. Retired Air Force Command Master Sergeant Kenny Fogle will serve as emcee.

The event will include leaders of the local American Legion posts reading names of members who have died in the past year, as well as the laying of the wreath in honor of those who paid the ultimate

sacrifice.

