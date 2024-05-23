Nelson County Jail Logs — May 21-22, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Ellen Elizabeth North, 19, Barbourville, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; no insurance card. Bond is $20,000 surety. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Isaac Robert Day, 19, Bardstown, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no tail lamps; person 18 to 20 years old attempting to purchase or have another purchase alcohol. No bond. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Robert James Thomas, 38, Bardstown, rear license not illuminated; careless driving; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 6: a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Mark Norwood, 47, Louisville, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Walter Hoback, 39, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Neal Cook, 67, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton Jordan Green, 33, Lebanon, operating on a suspended operator license. No bond. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Christopher Lee Salee-Foster, 39, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerand Mattingly Jones, 34, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Eugene Curtsinger Jr. 49, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for probation violation). Bond is $1,384 cash. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Solanggie Amador-Flores, 20, Louisville, careless driving; no registration plates; no insurance; no operator’s license; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; booster seat violations. No bond. Booked at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Bryan Scott Webb, 50, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Wayne Smith, 37, Falkeville, Ala, 35622, rape, first-degree (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony John Linton, 51, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sabrina Anna Jarrett, 35, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Samantha Kay Yocum, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-