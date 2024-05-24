Obituary: Vickie Hall, 69, Bardstown

Vickie Hall, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at U of L Jewish Hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1955, in LaRue County.

She worked as a customer service rep for Nu-Kote International. She loved shopping and sports, she wouldn’t miss a basketball game, and spending time on the beach at the house in Daytona. More than anything she loved being with her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Deloris Carter; her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Clark; and one daughter-in-law, Katie Simpson.

She is survived by her husband, John Ross Hall of Bardstown; two sons, Matthew (Anna) Simpson of Bardstown and Jesse (Hannah) Simpson of Walton; one brother, Ricky (Michelle) Carter; one sister-in-law, Joannie Smith; two grandchildren, Emersyn Simpson and Nolan Simpson; and special friends, Jeannie Frederick and Janet Littlejohn.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the funeral home

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

