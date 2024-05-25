Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Tyler Earl Bunch, 29, Willisburg, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $446 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 42, Boston, failure to appear (3 counts); assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); criminal mischief, third-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew B. Griffith, 26, New Haven, no charge information available. No bond information. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-