Bradford & Brooks: Massaroni is guest following landslide primary re-election win

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Saturday, May 25, 2024 — State Rep. Candy Massaroni was the studio guest with Jim and Margie on the Wednesday, May 22, 2024 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

Massaroni was fresh off her landslide re-election win, defeating challenger Andy Stone despite the fact Stone outspent Massaroni’s campaign and had the backing of more than $100,000 in PAC money. Running time: 45 minutes, 23 seconds.

-30-