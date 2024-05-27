Obituary: Marion May Brown, 80, Bardstown

Marion May Brown, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 24, 2024, at her home in Greenbrier surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 17, 1944, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and moved to the U.S. in the 1960s, becoming an American citizen several years later. She lived in Kentucky more than 35 years and was a member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church.

MARION MAY BROWN

She was a devoted wife and mother who worked as a homemaker and home educator most of her life. Blessed with five children whom she raised with her husband of 51 years, Alan Brown Sr., she poured her energy into creating a warm and welcoming home, cultivating friendships and offering legendary hospitality. Kind and generous, she was always ready with little gifts and notes of encouragement and gratitude for anyone who crossed her path. She delighted in the simple things in life and was known to enjoy Christmas music all year round, anything with glitter, and painting everything.

She loved flowers and plants and enjoyed living in the country and working outside in nature. A well-read and intelligent woman, she learned American history and became an outspoken lover of liberty and the American Constitution, sharing her knowledge with others. Above all, she was a devout Catholic who lived out her faith in an exemplary way, and left a legacy of faithfulness for her family to follow. She doted on her grandchildren and thrived on spending time with her adult children, who lovingly cared for her at home during her final days.

The family extends our deepest gratitude to the nurses of Hospice of Nelson County for their attention and care during Marion’s illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anne Bercik; and her husband, Alan Brown Sr.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Brown of Bardstown and Lynn Baunach of Louisville; three sons, Robert Brown of Bardstown, Michael Brown (Laura) of Louisville, and Alan Brown Jr. of New Haven; one brother, Michael (Bonnie) Bercik of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; one sister-in-law, Micaela Wilson of Vancouver, BC, Canada; three grandchildren, Brendan, Benjamin and Molly Baunach; three nephews; two great-nephews; and many beloved friends.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fredericktown with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 9:30-10 am. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for silent visitation in the church. The prayer service is 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Masses offered for the repose of her soul would be greatly appreciated by the family. Donations in her memory can be made to the Missionaries of Charity in Jenkins, or to EWTN Global Catholic Network.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-