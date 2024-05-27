Obituary: Mildred Prather Simpson, 87, Chaplin

Mildred Prather Simpson, 87, of Chaplin, died at 1:15 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2024, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a native of Nelson County. She was born Sept. 29, 1936 to the late Cecil and Nora Hood Prather.

She was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a graduate of Bloomfield High School and a homemaker.

MILDRED PRATHER SIMPSON

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wayne Simpson (Sept. 8, 2022); and one brother, Bobby J. Prather (Oct. 10, 2023).

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Chesser (Darrell) of Chaplin and Paula Burton (Gary) of Louisville; four sons, Kyle Marquess (Allison), Kelly Johnstone (Colin), John Froman (Kelsey) and Chris Burton; one sister, Margaret Holt of Chaplin; and six great-grandchildren, Kamron Branham, Scarlett Marquess, Lillian Marquess, Madeline Marquess, Jack Froman and Brady Froman.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2024, after 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-