Veterans, families attend annual Memorial Day observance at city cemetery

The commanders of American Legion Posts 121, 167 and 42 are joined by the commander of VFW Post 12229 in a salute to fallen veterans after the laying of the wreath during Monday’s Memorial Day observance.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2024 — Following a weekend of heavy rains and stormy weather, the Bardstown Cemetery was blessed with bright, beautiful blue skies in time for Monday morning’s local observance of Memorial Day.

Those in attendance at Monday’s Memorial Day service stand during the playing of “Taps.”

Chief Master Sergeant (ret.) Kenny Fogle served again as emcee, and the crowd was welcomed by Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton. He encouraged those who had not served in the Armed Forces to keep those who are currently serving in their thoughts and minds, as they are serving the cause of peace.

Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins was the keynote speaker, who reminded those who were in the crowd to remember the more than 1 million men and women who have paid the ultimate price for freedom since the Revolutionary War.

I fear so many people in this nation have taken our freedoms for granted, and that they will always be there for us,” Hutchins said. Those who have served and paid the ultimate price are the ones who have protected the freedoms we all enjoy today.

Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and Frank Thompson stand during opening prayers at the Memorial Day service.

Hutchins said that the traits exhibited by our men and women in service to their country — honor, loyalty, duty, integrity, courage, responsibility, selflessness, and respect — are traits we should all aspire to achieve in our daily lives.

While the phrase “freedom is not free” is commonly used, Hutchins said, “this phrase continues to ring true every day.”

Jerry Janes, one of the forces behind the construction of the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park, spoke briefly about the park. He noted that the men and women of Bardstown and Nelson County have a long tradition of serving when our country needs them.

A good crowd of veterans and their families attended Monday’s Memorial Day observance.

The park will honor the memory of local veterans who have served and also provide opportunities to educate younger generations about their history of service. The park will serve the community as well as the veterans community.

For more information, visit the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park website or look for them on Facebook.

-30-