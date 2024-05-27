Veterans, families attend annual Memorial Day observance at city cemetery
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio
- For more Memorial Day observance photos, please visit the photo gallery on the Nelson County Gazette Facebook page.
Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2024 — Following a weekend of heavy rains and stormy weather, the Bardstown Cemetery was blessed with bright, beautiful blue skies in time for Monday morning’s local observance of Memorial Day.
Chief Master Sergeant (ret.) Kenny Fogle served again as emcee, and the crowd was welcomed by Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton. He encouraged those who had not served in the Armed Forces to keep those who are currently serving in their thoughts and minds, as they are serving the cause of peace.
Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins was the keynote speaker, who reminded those who were in the crowd to remember the more than 1 million men and women who have paid the ultimate price for freedom since the Revolutionary War.
I fear so many people in this nation have taken our freedoms for granted, and that they will always be there for us,” Hutchins said. Those who have served and paid the ultimate price are the ones who have protected the freedoms we all enjoy today.
Hutchins said that the traits exhibited by our men and women in service to their country — honor, loyalty, duty, integrity, courage, responsibility, selflessness, and respect — are traits we should all aspire to achieve in our daily lives.
While the phrase “freedom is not free” is commonly used, Hutchins said, “this phrase continues to ring true every day.”
Jerry Janes, one of the forces behind the construction of the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park, spoke briefly about the park. He noted that the men and women of Bardstown and Nelson County have a long tradition of serving when our country needs them.
The park will honor the memory of local veterans who have served and also provide opportunities to educate younger generations about their history of service. The park will serve the community as well as the veterans community.
For more information, visit the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park website or look for them on Facebook.
-30-