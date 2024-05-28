Jailer update on progress, programs at Nelson County Correctional Center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 27, 2024 — As the weather warms and schools let out for summer breaks, I hope everybody takes time to enjoy this part of the year with your families and loved ones.

The inmate work program is now in its 16th month since I started it last year. I’m pleased to report that we have worked over 30,000 hours, saving the citizens of Nelson County over $600,000 in labor. The inmates have been instrumental in bulky item pick-up over the last two years, saving the county from hiring temporary or seasonal employees.

NELSON COUNTY JAILER JUSTIN HALL

We are now maintaining and mowing 90% of all county properties and have helped several nonprofit organizations with various projects. Inmates have also assisted in maintaining and restoring several cemeteries around Nelson County.

They take great pride in their work, and I am very happy with the success of our program. The work program has led to employment for several inmates after their release. The program costs the county zero dollars, as all deputy salaries are paid from the jail commissary fund.

Currently, we have five crews going out weekly, compared to just two when we started in February 2023. Last year, we picked up over 2,000 bags of garbage; this year, we aim to pick up over 3,000 bags and cover every road in the county.

Future projects include utilizing the inmate work program to help with recycling, garbage pickup, and opening more opportunities for county-wide recycling. I appreciate County Engineer Brad Spalding and John Greenwell for their assistance in setting up these work details. Judge Hutchins and the magistrates of fiscal court have been instrumental in our program’s success.

I am a very pro-program Jailer, and we have initiated several programs in the facility to help people secure jobs and stop the revolving door of incarceration. We offer narcotics anonymous, alcoholics anonymous, GED, anger management, MRT, parenting, and domestic violence classes to give inmates the tools they need to live successful and productive lives.

This month, we started a new welding program with the help of Kentucky Adult Higher Education and Nelson County Adult Education. We are one of the first facilities in the state to offer this program. Inmates who work on our outside crews are eligible to join our welding certification program, and upon completion, they will be certified welders with guaranteed employment upon their release. This is a significant milestone in providing employment opportunities and helping inmates break the cycle of incarceration.



We are also working with courts and treatment centers to get inmates with addiction issues into programs, aiming to help them lead productive lives. The opioid epidemic is at its worst in my 18-year career, and we are doing everything we can to combat it on all fronts.

The body scanner we purchased at zero tax dollars has already had nine positive hits, leading to five felony indictments for inmates attempting to smuggle contraband. While no tool is perfect, this machine has already saved lives. The body scanner, costing $240,000, was paid for out of the Nelson County Jail commissary fund, costing taxpayers nothing.

Our facility has completed its third jail inspection since I became Jailer, and I’m proud to report that these inspections have been described by our jail inspector as “the best inspection he has ever seen at our facility, transforming Nelson County from one of the worst jails he inspected to one of the best.”

I am a very pro-local business Jailer, committed to bringing as much of our operating budget back into Kentucky and Nelson County. I have changed the majority of contracts to local businesses, whereas previously over $500,000 was being paid to out-of-state vendors. I want to keep our tax dollars where they belong—in Nelson County and Kentucky.

For the 2024 budget, we are projected to come in 5% under budget for the year, and next year we are looking at less than a 4% increase in operational costs. This includes a much-needed 3.4% pay raise for our staff, in line with the CPI increase for Kentucky.

With the contract and spending changes we have implemented, we have already saved well over $600,000 in the last year and a half.

I am very proud of the progress we have made, but we still have much work to do. Our facility, built in 1987 with an initial capacity of 33 inmates and expanded in 1991 to 102 beds, is aging and inadequate for our county’s nearly 50,000 people.

For comparison, the Larue County Detention Center, serving approximately 14,000 citizens, has 153 beds. We are reaching a point where patching up our facility is no longer sufficient, and fiscal court is exploring options for our aging jail.

Staff training has been a priority since I took office, and I am continually seeking opportunities to enhance our staff’s training each year. Over the past year and a half, the staff has received more training than in the previous 4 years combined.

Serving as your Jailer has been the privilege of my life. I love Nelson County and am dedicated to making our community the best it can be. As always, I never changed my cell phone number when elected, and I am available to anyone. Feel free to contact me on social media, at 502-293-9174, or at jailer@nelsoncountyky.gov.

Hope everyone has a great Spring and Summer!

-30-