Obituary: Robin S. Bullock, 68, Bardstown

Robin S. Bullock, 68, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

She was a retired employee of PMI Kitchen Equipment.

ROBIN S. BULLOCK

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rook Boyer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Bullock; one daughter, Jessi Richter (Keith); two stepsons, Bill Bullock and Corey Bullock; two brothers, Steve (Laurie) Boyer and Chris (Jennifer) Boyer; and three grandchildren, Landon Bullock, Charlie Richter and Sammy Richter.

In keeping with Robin’s wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.



