Obituary: Jorge ‘Big George’ Luis Pis, 64

Jorge “Big George” Luis Pis, 64, died Monday, May 27, 2024. He was born March 26, 1960, to Roberto (deceased) and Carmen Pis.

If you were lucky enough to know him, you knew he had a love and passion for sports whether coaching, playing, or watching. He worked 27 years for the City of Bardstown Recreation Department where he took pride in the upkeep of the recreation facilities, as well as providing a positive atmosphere for youth sports. His trademark fake jump ball put smiles on both kids’ and parents’ faces during Fifth Quarter Basketball for years. He always took pride in being a positive influence in the community.

The joy he received when in the company of his grandkids as well as the joy he provided them was magical. There was nothing he loved more than working out with them, swimming with them, playing ball with them and watching them play.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Pis; and one brother, Robert Pis.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Gayle Hess Pis for 44 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Patricia Gayle Hess Pis; his mother, Carmen Pis; he was a most loving and extraordinary father to his daughter, Christina Marie Pis; three sons, George Luis Pis (Mary), David Christopher Pis, and Steven Michael Pis (Angela). He was the most loved Pop Pop in the world and lived for his seven grandchildren, Gabriel Logan Pis, Madeline Grace Pis, Mason Robert Pis, Emily Renee Taylor, Lumiere Adrian Lazo, Lucas Barbaro Lazo, and Izabella Rae Pis.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Thursday evening prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

