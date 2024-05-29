Obituary: Joseph Bernard Bryant, 54, Bardstown

Joseph Bernard Bryant, 54, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 23, 2024, at U of L Hospital. He was born on March 29, 1970, to the late Brenda Sue Hutchins-Bryant.

JOSEPH BERNARD BRYANT

He was a 1988 graduate of Eminence High School. He went on to pursue a career as a master electrician and an over-the-road truck driver. These days he utilized his love for the outdoors and landscaping as an employee of Cut-n- it Lawn Care Service.

He was a man of many talents and hobbies. He loved to sing and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and played guitar. He also loved tinkering with anything that ran, whether it was cars, his hand-built mini choppers or lawn mowers, etc. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or have some knowledge about.

Survivors include his wife, Tamika Mitchell of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Auri Mitchell of Danville; three special friends, Gordon Lanham (Bethany) of Bardstown; Jimmy Breeden (Liz) of Bardstown; Monty Cooper (Jessica) of Louisville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-