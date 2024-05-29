Obituary: Linda Joyce Marshall, 79, formerly of Bardstown

Linda Joyce Marshall, 79, of Fisherville, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Nelson County to the late Elwood and Irma Hood Montgomery. Linda was a former employee of the Bardstown Sewing Factory and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Marshall.

She is survived by one son, Danny Marshall; one sister, Betty Sharpe of Taylorsville; one brother, Garnett (Sandra) Montgomery of Fisherville; and one grandson, Jacob.



Her family respectfully chose cremation. There will be no public services.



The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

