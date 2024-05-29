Obituary: Mary Michelle ‘Moon’ Harrison, 56, Bloomfield

Mary Michelle “Moon” Harrison, 56, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 19, 1967, in Bardstown to Joseph Goldring and Marilyn Stoner.

She loved to shop, fish and spend time with her grandkids. She was a former waitress. She was a member of the former 2nd Samuels Baptist Church.

MARY MICHELLE “MOON” HARRISON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gus Goldring; one grandson, Zariyen McMackin; one nephew, De’Zarius Hamilton; and a special friend, Davis “Terry” Harrison.

She is survived by one daughter, Danya (Trayvon) Conway, of Florida; one son, Raye Goldring of Bardstown; two sisters, Bertha Goldring of Bardstown and Letitia (Anton) Ferguseon of Ohio; one brother, Jerry (Mindy) Goldring of Bardstown; and a special aunt and best friend, Marilyn Weaver, of Mount Washington.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen.

A memorial visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-