Nelson County Jail Logs — May 24-29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Raymond Robert Label, 53, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Michael Brown, 41, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); tampering with physical evidence; obstruction of governmental operation. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert James Thomas, 38, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shizhe Jin, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked aat 1:31 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brandon Lewis Kergerg, 28, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dawn Marie White, 26, Louisville, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 6:41p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024.

Connie Sue Hardin, 60, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding a stop sign. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovan Lee Taylor, 19, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Adrian Love Banks, 44, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); license to be in possession; one headlight; promoting contraband, second-degree. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cory Allen Burkhead, 32, Willisburg, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Paul McMillan, 33, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Alex Hudson Hagan, 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, third-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daisy Marie Perkins, 41, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Autumn Coulter, 47, Willisburg, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $283 cash. Booked at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 28, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:17 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Deidre Ann Despain, 41, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 11:06 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Desi Arnold Alcorn, 69, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:14 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, May 27, 2024

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 39, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

brittney Shasaray Boleware, 30, Louisville, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; excessive window tinting; following another vehicle too closely; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justine Monique Humphrey, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jimmy Castellanos, 44, West Palm Beach, Fla.; no insurance card; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; operating on a suspended license; receiving stolen property. No bond. Booked at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakyndra Lee Conner, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $71,000. Booked at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Hannah Nicole Farmer, 30, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vaughn Jeffrey Johnson, 38, Radcliff, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Terry Lynne Brown, 58, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $495 cash. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Wayne Jackson, 53, Bardstown, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Lynette Nally, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $343. Booked at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Daniel Jene Lacy, 40, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Derek Brunhammer, 32, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Dayale Brewer, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); failure to appear; possession controlleld substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; hitchhiking. Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Gregory Alan Bickett, 56, Bardstown, arson, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

