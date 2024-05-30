Obituary: Roy Patton, 81, formerly of Chaplin

Roy Patton, 81, of Bardstown, formerly of Chaplin, died Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1942, to the late Jasper and Virginia Patton. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #6, and most people would remember him being a greeter at Walmart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Marie Patton.

He is survived by one son, Mike (Annette) Patton of Bardstown; was pops to Michael Thomas Patton of Fort Wayne, Ind., Michaela Brooke Patton (Jeffery), of Fredericksburg, Va., and Morgan (Wes) Patton-Pinkston of Springfield; and five great-grandchildren, Skyler, Hayden, Thomas, DeLuca and Leighton.

The funeral is noon Monday, June 3, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 3, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Masonic service Monday morning.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

