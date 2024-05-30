Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ Robert Lawson, 71, Cox’s Creek

James “Jimmy” Robert Lawson, 71, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington. He was born Jan. 22, 1953, in Lebanon. He retired from Republic National Distribution Company, and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gene Lawson; brothers, Stevie Lawson, and Joseph Martin Lawson; and two grandsons, Cooper Lawson, and Brandon Stinson.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Newton Lawson of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Ginny Lawson of Shepherdsville; one son, Brandon Lawson of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Nellie Adams Lawson of Springfield; three sisters, Sandy (Raymond) Calhoun of Mount Washington, Pat (Troy) Self of Shepherdsville and Joyce Ann Arms of Louisville; three brdothers, Barney (Lisa) Lawson and David (Karen) Lawson, both of Louisville, amd Billy (Linda) Lawson of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Justin Stinson, Logan Wise, Kamryn Lawson, Spencer Lawson, Jamie Stinson, Ashley Stinson, and Nikki Dillander; one great-grandson, Colson Stinson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery with Bro. Everett Hood officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

