Nelson County Jail Logs — May 30-31, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; violations of conditions of release. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Joseph Murray, 54, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rosanna Lee Woolett, 45, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000a cash. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, May 31, 2024

Christina Marie Emery, 47, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-