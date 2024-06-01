Obituary: Dennis Williams, 60, Bardstown

Dennis Williams, 60, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He enjoyed ammo reloading, fishing, airplane models, spending the day at the gun range, and loved his dog Dutch.

DENNIS WILLIAMS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edison Eugene and Mary Ola Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Ange Williams; two daughters, Sarah (M.J.) Cecil and Ashlyn Meck; one sister, Renee; two brothers, Joe Williams and Artie Williams; his best friend, Larry Taylor; and many other friends.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

