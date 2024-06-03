Candidates file for non-partisan offices ahead of 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Sunday, June 2, 2024 — Tuesday, June 4th, is the filing deadline for non-partisan politcal candidates for office, including school boards, city councils, city commissions, etc.

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. As of Friday, May 31st, three people have filed for the three seats up for election in the November election.

Diane F. Berry has filed for re-election to represent District 2 on the county school board.

Tracy Bowling has filed for re-election for District 3 on the school board.

Nicole Milburn, who the board appointed last year, is seeking election to keep her seat representing District 5.

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL. All five incumbents currently serving on the council have filed for re-election, including David Dones, Joe Buckman, Bill Sheckles, Roland “Coach Roe” Williams, Franklin A. Hibbs IV and Betty Kelley Hart.

BARDSTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION. Lindsay Blackmon filed in April to return to the Bardstown Board of Education.

BLOOMFIELD CITY COUNCIL. Two people have filed for one of six seats on the Bloomfield City Council, Laura Barnett and Todd Sweazy.

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION. As of Friday, only Fred DeWitt had filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission.

SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT. Two people have filed for seats on the Nelson County Soil & Water Conservation district — Katherine “Katie” Houghlin and Kathy Hurst Settles.

The filing deadline at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4th.

