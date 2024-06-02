Nelson County Jail Logs — May 31-June 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, May 31, 2024

Christina Marie Emery, 47, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. Possession of marijuana. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Angel R. Briese, 44, Campbellsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked atl 4:55 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Tyler Yates, 35, Boston, comtempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:45 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Heather Lynn Knust, 36, Boston, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Matthew Thomas Avery, 36, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 9:32 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 22, Hodgenville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Tyler Donald Warren,, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Alejandro L. Linarez, 53, Bloomfield, criminal trespass, first-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Krysten Elizabeth French, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:29 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lanisha Yvonndenish Claxton, 40, Bardstown, menacing. No bond. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Timothy Keith Johnson, 42, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Lucinda Diane Curtsinger, 33, Fairfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000 value. No bond. Booked at 6:47 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Rosa Isela Morales, 23, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Hussein Ibrahm Ali, 22, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:16 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Gene Chesser, 51, Willisburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Krysten Alexis Wilson, 24, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maurice Shawntez Crowe, 39, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-