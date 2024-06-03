Obituary: Betty Jolene Boblett Altman, 78, Bardstown

Betty Jolene Boblett Altman, 78, of Bardstown, died at 5:49 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2024, at her home after an illness.

She was a native of Washington County. She was born Sept. 27, 1945, to the late Ernest “Buck” and Elizabeth Dean Warner. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and a retired hairdresser having operated her own beauty salon.

She was preceded in death by first husband, Albert B. Boblett (Oct. 3, 1980); her second husband, Wiley Max Altman Sr. (July 14, 2019); two sisters, Donna Brown (Dec. 23, 2006) and Dorothy Uptagraft (Feb. 22, 2012); and two brothers, Bobby Warner (Dec. 11, 1996) and Billy Warner (April 14, 2011).

Survivors include one daughter, Carla Rogers (Scott) of Bardstown; two sons, Ricky Boblett (Lisa) of Springfield and Dewayne Boblett (Karen) of Bardstown;



eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. A special thanks to her lifelong friend, Barbara “Bo” Pulliam.

In keeping with her wished cremation was chosen with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

